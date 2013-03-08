NEW YORK, March 8 TV Ratings firm Nielsen
Holdings NV is in the early stages of selling its
expositions business, according two sources familiar with the
matter.
The company has hired Credit Suisse to help in the sale of
Nielsen Expositions, which generated $183 million revenue,
roughly 3 percent of Nielsen Holdings total revenue at the end
of last year. The division produces around 40 industry trade
shows annually in the U.S.
The sale is expected to attract interest from private equity
buyers, one of the sources said. Private equity investors with
stakes in Nielsen Holdings include Blackstone Group LP,
Carlyle Group LP, KKR & Co, Thomas H. Lee and
Hellman & Friedman.
Representatives for Credit Suisse and Nielsen declined to
comment.
The plan to sell the business was reported earlier by
Debtwire.