Sept 28 Millennials may rely on their mobile
devices and laptops for the bulk of their entertainment and
content, but that doesn't mean that they aren't easily
influenced by advertisements in more traditional formats,
according to a new study by Nielsen Holdings.
In fact, consumers between the ages of 21 to 34 have the
highest level of trust of any age cohort in 18 of the 19
advertising formats tracked in the study, including newspapers,
TV and magazines, according to Nielsen's Global Trust in
Advertising Survey, which is scheduled to be released Tuesday.
Additionally, millennials are likely to take action as a
result of advertisements in 16 of the 19 advertising formats,
according to the study.
"Millennials consume media differently than their older
counterparts, exercising greater control over when and where
they watch, listen and read content - and on which device,"
wrote Randall Beard, president, Nielsen expanded verticals, in
the study, which was reviewed by Reuters. "But even if they rely
less heavily on traditional channels, their trust and
willingness to act on these formats remains high."
Not surprisingly, millennials have the highest levels of
trust in online and online formats, followed by Generation X,
those consumers between the ages of 35 to 49, according to the
study.
Overall, consumers' trust levels in digital advertising was
flat from two years ago, when Nielsen last conducted the study,
which is published every two years.
The Nielsen Global Trust in Advertising Survey polled
30,000 online respondents in 60 countries to gauge consumer
sentiment about 19 advertising mediums.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Christian Plumb)