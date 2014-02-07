UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Feb 7 South Africa's Tiger Brands is seeking to raise its stake in the Nigerian Dangote Flour Mills through a takeover bid, a notice by its financial advisor said on Friday.
Tiger Brands bought a 63.35 percent stake in the firm in 2012 from Dangote Industries, owned by Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, for $181.9 million.
The latest bid by the company seeks to raise its ownership to around 70 percent through the purchase of an additional 332.5 million ordinary shares at 9.50 naira ($0.06) per share, the public notice said.
Nigerian advisory services company Vetiva Capital said the bid would take place between Friday and the end of the month. ($1 = 163.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources