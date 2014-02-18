Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
LAGOS Feb 18 Nigerian energy firm Oando said on Tuesday is shareholders had approved plans to raise 250 billion naira ($1.54 billion) through a combination of rights issues, bonds and global depository receipts.
Of that, 50 billion would be in a rights issue, the company said in a filing through the Nigeria stock exchange.
The oil and gas company said the extra ordinary general meeting of its shareholders also agreed to increase its share capital base to 7.5 billion naira, from 5 billion naira previously.
Its shares were up 3.7 percent to 21 naira per share by 1324 GMT.
Last month Oando announced plans to raise 250 billion naira to fund a $1.79 billion acquisition of a ConocoPhillips Nigerian oil field, causing Oando's shares to fall sharply.
The company, which is also listed in Toronto and Johannesburg, has been struggling to raise the capital needed to close the deal.
Oando has paid a $450 million deposit for the acquisition and has a balance of about $1.23 billion to pay, it has said.
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.