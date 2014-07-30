LAGOS, July 30 Nigeria's Pepsi bottler Seven Up said on Wednesday its 3-month to June pre-tax profit climbed 50 percent to 2.70 billion naira ($16.69 million), compared with 1.80 billion naira in the same period last year.

Gross earnings also rose to 21.03 billion naira from 17.77 billion naira in the previous year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.80 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)