NIAMEY Oct 22 The government of Niger has
purchased a reconnaissance plane as part of its effort to combat
Islamist fighters and criminal gangs operating on its vast
territory, the West African country's interior minister said on
Wednesday.
Located in the arid Sahel band and with porous borders with
Mali, Libya and Nigeria, smugglers and Islamic militants
regularly crisscross Niger's sparsely inhabited territory.
French forces deployed in the country destroyed a convoy
transporting weapons from Libya to Mali and captured fighters
linked to al Qaeda earlier this month.
"We've bought and received shipment of a reconnaissance
plane, a spy plane purchased with 7 billion CFA francs ($13.5
million) of our own funds," said Hassoumi Massaoudou, Niger's
minister of the interior and public security.
Speaking on state-run radio, Masssaoudou declined to give
further information of the type of plane or details of the
purchase. He said it would be operated by Niger's intelligence
service, the General Direction of Documentation and External
Security.
The United States already operates unarmed surveillance
drones in Niger, having deployed them after a French-led
military operation in 2013 destroyed an al Qaeda enclave in
neighbouring northern Mali.
Supported by some 120 U.S. military personnel, they operate
from a base outside the capital Niamey, though Washington is
considering moving the operation to Agadez, 750 km (460 miles)
northeast of Niamey.
About 3,000 French troops are now operating out of Mali,
Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad - countries straddling the vast
Sahel band - with the aim of stamping out Islamist fighters
across the region.
Paris is setting up a base in northern Niger as part of its
new counter-terrorism operation.
(1 US dollar = 518.6700 CFA franc)
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by Bernard Orr)