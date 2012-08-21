(Repeats to remove superfluous letters in headline)
NIAMEY Aug 21 Workers ended a one-day strike at
the Somair uranium mine in northern Niger, owned by French
nuclear group Areva, as negotiations resumed with
management over conditions at the mine, a labour spokesman and a
company official said.
"The employees at Arlit Somair have resumed work and there
are ongoing talks, that is all I can say," an official told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Labour spokesman Mounkaila Abass said workers returned to
the mine after a strike that began Monday over work and living
conditions, but said a new strike was possible.
"Authorities have until Friday to keep their promises. If by
Friday nothing is done, then we'll see," he said.
The Somair mine in the northern Niger mining area of Arlit
produces some 2,650 tonnes of uranium per year. Niger is the top
supplier of uranium to France's nuclear power sector.
Areva also produces some 1,600 tonnes of uranium annually
from its separate Cominak mining operation in northern Niger.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Richard
Valdmanis; Editing by David Holmes)