By Abdoulaye Massalatchi
NIAMEY, May 24 French special forces and Niger
troops shot dead on Friday the last two Islamists involved in a
twin attack on a military base and a French uranium mine in
Niger claimed by the mastermind of January's mass hostage-taking
in Algeria.
Mokhtar Belmokhtar, a one-eyed veteran of al Qaeda's North
African operations, said in a statement that his Mulathameen
brigade organised Thursday's raids with the MUJWA militant group
in retaliation for Niger's role in a French-led war on Islamists
in Mali.
The coordinated dawn attacks killed 24 soldiers and one
civilian and damaged machinery at Areva's Somair mine
in the remote town of Arlit, a key supplier of uranium to
France's nuclear power programme. The attacks raised fears that
Mali's conflict could spread to neighbouring West African states
and brought an Islamist threat closer to France's economic
interests.
Niger's government said French special forces had helped to
end the resistance of two Islamists fighters who were holed up
inside the army barracks in the desert town of Agadez early on
Friday.
"Niger is more determined that ever to fight terrorism in
all its forms," the government spokesman, Justice Minister
Amadou Marou, told state television.
He said a total of 10 Islamists died in the attacks: eight
in Agadez and two in Arlit. "The government reassures national
and international opinion that every step is being taken to
protect people and property across the whole of the country."
Two military cadets were killed by the cornered Islamists,
the minister said. However, a military source, asking not to be
identified, said the cadets were shot dead in Friday's raid.
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM
television that special forces had intervened at the request of
Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou. France stationed special
forces in northern Niger to help protect its desert uranium
mines, which provide a fifth of the fuel for France's nuclear
reactors.
Niger has emerged as a firm ally of France and the United
States in the fight against al Qaeda-linked groups in the Sahel.
It has deployed 650 troops in neighbouring Mali and sought to
shut its porous desert borders to Islamist groups that are
thought to have shifted their bases to southern Libya.
Belmokhtar, signing his statement with his pseudonym Khalid
Abu al-Abbas, said the raids were a response to Issoufou's
public claims that the Islamists had been defeated in Mali.
"We will have more operations by the strength and power of
Allah and not only that, but we will move the battle to inside
his country if he doesn't withdraw his mercenary army," the
communique, whose authenticity could not be verified, said.
SHOCKWAVE FROM MALI
Belmokhtar's brigade claimed responsibility for January's
attack on the In Amenas gas plant in southeastern Algeria in
which 37 foreigners were killed, saying it was retaliation for
the French-led campaign in Mali.
MUJWA and al Qaeda's North African wing AQIM have pledged to
strike at French interests across the region after Paris
launched the ground and air campaign in January that broke their
10-month grip over Mali's vast desert north.
Recent MUJWA suicide attacks around the northern city of Gao
- where the group imposed harsh sharia law during a 10-month
rule - have caused relatively little damage. Analysts said the
strong impact of Thursday's attack appeared to reflect
Belmokhtar's bold strategic thinking.
Belmokhtar has links with MUJWA, having spent time in GAO
when it was controlled by the Islamist group last year.
"This attack is part of the shockwave from the war in Mali,"
said Yvan Guichaoua, an expert on Niger at University of East
Anglia. "I am not surprised at all that it took place in Niger
... Militarily effective groups are fleeing Mali."
The MUJWA, which split off from AQIM in 2011, is a largely
black African jihadi group with recruits from several West
African countries which has claimed previous attacks outside
Mali, including the kidnapping of aid workers in Algeria.
Chad's army claimed Belmokhtar was killed in northern Mali
this year but Western intelligence services had played down
reports of the veteran jihadist's death.
Mauritania's Alakhbar news website, which has contacts with
Islamist groups, cited what it said was a spokesman for
Belmokhtar's brigade saying the Niger raid was carried out by a
mix of Islamist fighters from Sudan, Western Sahara and Mali.