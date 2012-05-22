NIAMEY May 22 Burkina Faso's Coris Bank sold
its 35 percent stake in Niger's Banque Internationale pour
l'Afrique to the state of Niger for 4.4 billion CFA francs
($8.56 million), officials said on Tuesday, months after it
bought the stake from BNP Paribas for 2.45 billion
CFA.
"Coris Bank told the Nigerien ministry of finance that it
did not wish to remain in Niger and was pulling out of
BIA-Niger," a top official at BIA-Niger, the West African
country's oldest financial institution, said on condition of
anonymity.
Niger state-run fuel company Sonidep purchased the stake
from Coris on behalf of the state, the official said. No reason
was given for the change in price since January, when
privately-held Coris announced the purchase of the stake, making
it BIA-Niger's top shareholder.
The move comes two months after a dispute with the Niger
bank workers union led to the resignation of a Coris
Bank-appointed director of BIA-Niger. Coris had been seeking to
increase BIA-Niger's capital to 10.5 billion CFA from 7 billion
CFA and expand into other countries in the region, including
Ivory Coast and Togo.
"Now the state is looking for a new owner of the 35 percent
stake in BIA-Niger. In fact, we are back at square one," said
Laouali Hima, a spokesperson for the national bank workers'
union.
($1 = 514.1530 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Richard
Valdmanis)