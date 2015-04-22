UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 22 Niger has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu earlier this month in the southern town of Maradi, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.
The authorities in Niger had reported in early April a suspected case of H5N1 bird flu at a chicken farm in Maradi, which is near the border with Nigeria where several cases have been confirmed.
Out of 2,440 poultry birds on the farm in Maradi, 2,290 died from the disease, the OIE said in a statement, citing a report from Niger's veterinary services.
The cause of the outbreak was not yet known, the statement said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.