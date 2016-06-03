UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, June 3 Niger has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a poultry site in the capital Niamey, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.
Niger's veterinary services submitted a notification to the OIE on Thursday after the outbreak was confirmed at the end of May, the Paris-based OIE said in a statement.
The outbreak, which led to the death of 86,000 poultry birds, started in late February, and followed a previous outbreak last year, the OIE said.
H5N1 bird flu has spread across a number of West African countries in the past two years, hitting poultry farms.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources