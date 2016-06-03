PARIS, June 3 Niger has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a poultry site in the capital Niamey, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

Niger's veterinary services submitted a notification to the OIE on Thursday after the outbreak was confirmed at the end of May, the Paris-based OIE said in a statement.

The outbreak, which led to the death of 86,000 poultry birds, started in late February, and followed a previous outbreak last year, the OIE said.

H5N1 bird flu has spread across a number of West African countries in the past two years, hitting poultry farms.

