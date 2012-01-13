NIAMEY Jan 13 BNP-Paribas has sold its 35 percent stake in Niger's Banque Internationale pour L'Afrique (BIA) to Burkina Faso's Coris Bank in a deal worth about 2.45 billion CFA francs ($4.78 million), BIA's new chief executive said on Friday.

The sale will enable Coris Bank International, a privately held Burkinabe bank, to become the largest shareholder in BIA-Niger, the West African nation's oldest financial institution, which began operations in 1944.

"BNP Paribas has sold its 35 percent share in BIA-Niger to us," Thierno Seydou Nourou Sy, BIA-Niger's new director general appointed by Coris Bank, told a news conference in Niamey.

Sy said the bank plans to increase BIA-Niger's capital to 10.5 billion CFA francs from 7 billion currently, and to also expand to other countries in the region such as Ivory Coast and Togo. ($1 = 512.5860 CFA francs) (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Bate Felix)