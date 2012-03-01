NIAMEY, March 1 Niger has reached an
agreement with Chad to ship crude oil from its Agadem field for
export through the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, Niger's foreign
minister said on late on Wednesday.
Mohamed Bazoum told Niger's national television that the
agreement was reached after he and oil minister Foumakoye Gado
met with Chadian president Idriss Deby on Sunday.
"We asked the Chadian president's permission to consider the
project to export oil through a pipeline that would connect us
to the Chad-Cameroon oil pipeline to the port of Kribi (in
Cameroon). President Idriss Deby has just given a positive
response," Bazoum said.
The minister did not say when the project will begin, but
added that both governments plan to set up a team to negotiate
technical and environmental details of the project as soon as
possible.
Niger became one of Africa's newest oil producers in
November with the inauguration of its Soraz refinery, a $5
billion joint venture with China National Petroleum Corporation
near Zinder, some 900 km (560 miles) east of the capital Niamey.
The 20,000 barrel-per-day capacity, 60 percent-owned by CNPC
and 40 percent by Niger, is fed entirely by oil from the
newly-launched Agadem oilfield a further 700 km east.
About 7,000 bpd is intended for local use, while the rest
will be exported through the pipeline.
Niger, one of the world's poorest nations struggling with
perennial food shortages, initially put its oil reserves from
Agadem at 268 million barrels, but the estimate has risen to 480
million barrels following new tests.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Bate Felix)