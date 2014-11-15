NIAMEY Nov 15 Niger has secured 100 billion CFA
francs ($190.39 million) in financing needed to build a dam that
is due to make the country self-sufficient in power and boost
agricultural production, the government said.
The 130 megawatt Kandadji hydroelectric project, 180
kilometres northwest of the capital Niamey, was due to be built
by Russia's Zarubezhvodstroy but the firm lost the
contract last year after Niger accused it of delaying the
project.
The dam is now due to be completed in 2017 and will cost
around $1 billion, a vast sum for one of the world's poorest
nations. It is a small-scale oil producer but regularly faces
food shortages due to poor rains.
Amadou Boubacar Cisse, Niger's planning minister, said on
Friday the extra cash would cover the construction of the power
plant, installation of power lines and relocating 40,000 people
who will be affected by the dam.
Donors due to finance the gap in funding include the World
Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and France's AFD development
agency. Niger will launch a bidding process for contracts early
next year.
The dam is due to ease power shortages in a nation that has
one of the highest rates of population growth but must buy
electricity from neighbouring Nigeria.
According to the project, some 45,000 hectares of farmland
will be irrigated to ease dependence on rains which often fail,
leaving millions hungry each year.
(1 U.S. dollar = 525.2300 CFA franc)
(Editing by Jason Neely)