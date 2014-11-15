(Adds gap in financing of food programme)
NIAMEY Nov 15 Niger has secured 100 billion CFA
francs ($190.39 million) in financing needed to build a dam
which is expected to make the country self-sufficient in power
and boost agricultural production, the government said.
The 130 megawatt Kandadji hydroelectric project, 180
kilometres northwest of the capital Niamey, was due to be built
by Russia's Zarubezhvodstroy but the firm lost the
contract last year after Niger accused it of delaying the
project.
The dam is now due to be completed in 2017 and will cost
around $1 billion, a vast sum for one of the world's poorest
nations. Niger is a small-scale oil producer but regularly faces
food shortages due to poor rains.
Amadou Boubacar Cisse, Niger's planning minister, said on
Friday the extra funding would cover the construction of the
power plant, installation of power lines and the relocation of
40,000 people who will be affected by the dam.
Donors due to finance the gap in funding include the World
Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and France's AFD development
agency. Niger will launch a bidding process for contracts early
next year.
The dam is expected to ease power shortages in a nation that
has one of the highest rates of population growth and must buy
electricity from neighbouring Nigeria.
The project calls for some 45,000 hectares of farmland to be
irrigated to ease dependence on rains which often fail, leaving
millions hungry each year.
The government has also launched a programme known as 3N
aimed at making the country more self sufficient.
However, Cisse, the planning minister, said on Saturday the
government still needed to find 223 billion CFA francs, or about
34 percent, to cover the programme's operations for 2014 and
2015.
(1 U.S. dollar = 525.2300 CFA franc)
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by David Lewis;
editing by Jason Neely)