DAKAR Aug 25 Niger has launched a 10 billion
CFA francs ($21.9 million) irrigation programme to grow at least
1 million tonnes of food, including 400,00 tonnes of cereals,
the government said on Thursday.
The poor west Africa nation perched on the edge of the
Sahara suffers frequently from droughts and often relies on
international donors for food aid.
"This pilot crop irrigation programme is aimed at proving
that not every drought should inevitably lead to famine in
Niger," the government said in a statement on national TV.
It said 86,879 hectares of land near marshes, water
catchment areas and farmland around the river Niger would be
used.
About 80 percent of uranium-rich Niger's 16 million people,
depend on agro-pastoral farming for their livelihood.
After a record harvest last year, the government has said in
the past weeks it was concerned another food shortage could hit
the country following poor rainfall this season, and 3 million
people are being assisted with food supplies this year.
The country experienced one of its worst food crisis last
year with about half of its population affected.
($1 = 457.049 CFA Francs)
