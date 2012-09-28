NIAMEY, Sept 28 Niger will reduce the cost of
fuel at the pumps by about 7 percent next year as a result of
China cutting the interest rate on a loan taken out to pay for
the West African country's sole oil refinery, the oil minister
said on state television.
The move will curb the threat of further social unrest in
the West African state, where riots over fuel prices have cost
at least two lives this year. There have also been several
strikes by taxi drivers over the cost of locally produced fuel.
However, the price cut at the pumps will cost the government
14.5 billion CFA francs ($28.43 million) in lost revenue,
Niger's trade minister said.
Niger started pumping oil late last year in a joint project
with China, which provided a $980 million loan to help to fund
the SORAZ refinery in Zinder, 700km east of the capital, Niamey.
China's Export-Import Bank agreed in July to cut the rate on
the loan to 2 percent, paid back over 20 years, from a rate of
Libor plus 3.1 percent over ten years.
Foumakoye Gado, Niger's oil minister, said late on Thursday
that the rate cut will reduce production costs at SORAZ and
"lead, in January 2013, to a 40 CFA franc reduction in the cost
of fuel at the pump". The retail price is currently 579 CFA
francs per litre.
Tax on oil-related products will be cut to 12 percent from
15 percent as part of the move, but Trade Minister Saley Saidou
said: "The decision will cost the state 6.5 billion CFA in tax
receipts and it will cost the refinery 8 billion CFA."
The refinery, which can produce 20,000 barrels of oil a day,
is 60 percent owned by China's CNPC, with Niger owning the other
40 percent.
($1 = 510.0160 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by David Lewis;
Editing by David Goodman)