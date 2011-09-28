NIAMEY, Sept 28 Niger will purchase fuel exclusively from its jointly-owned oil refinery in Zinder once the plant starts up in early 2012, allowing the country to replace costly imports with lower-priced domestic supply, the government said.

The refinery, 60 percent owned by China National Petroleum Corporation and 40 percent owned by Niger's government, will have a capacity of 20,000 barrels per day, nearly triple Niger's 7,000 bpd demand.

"The state of Niger agrees that the Niger Petroleum Products Company purchase its fuel as a priority from the Zinder refinery for the quantities and qualities of products needed to cover the needs of domestic consumption," according to a deal signed by the government late on Tuesday.

Details on the purchase price for the fuel were not immediately available, but an energy ministry official said the price would be lower than for current imports.

"I can tell you that a technical committee has already considered the purchase price (...) but of course it would be premature to give the details. What is certain is that fuel will be cheaper nationwide," he said, asking not to be named.

CNPC signed a $5 billion deal with Niger in 2008 to build the refinery and to develop crude oil from the Agadem field, also expected to start in the first quarter of 2012 and to be used to supply the refinery with feedstock.

Excess supply from the refinery will be exported via the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, officials have said.

The onset of energy revenues could help Niger, one of the world's poorest and most remote nations, to address its perennial food shortages and develop its infrastructure. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)