NIAMEY May 10 Niger's economy is expected to
grow by 5.2 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund
said on Tuesday, buoyed by agriculture and expected improvements
in mining and oil production.
"The economic perspectives in the medium-term remain
favourable but are subject to considerable interior and exterior
risks," the IMF's Cheikh Anta Gueye said in a statement.
Regional security, economic and environmental issues
remained threats to the West African economy's growth, Gueye
said. GDP growth was expected to rise to an average of 6 percent
between 2017 and 2019.
The uranium producer grew by 7 percent in 2014 but growth
slowed last year to 3.5 percent because of problems in the
agricultural sector and decreased oil and mining production,
according to the IMF.
Niger is ranked bottom of the U.N. Human Development Index.
It has been targeted multiple times by militant group Boko Haram
based in neighbouring northeastern Nigeria.
