* Niger top supplier of uranium to French nuclear industry
* Kidnapping threat has slowed investment
By Abdoulaye Massalatchi
NIAMEY, Nov 3 Five African aid workers kidnapped
last month in central Niger have been released after being held
captive in the deserts of Islamist-controlled northern Mali,
officials said on Saturday.
A sixth aid worker - who was also kidnapped - was shot
during the abduction and later died of his wounds, the officials
said.
"The violent death of our colleague Aime Soulembaye is an
unjustifiable tragedy," said Sani Sayadi, director of Nigerien
aid group BEFEN, which helps women and children in the
impoverished West African state.
"BEFEN and its partners are, however, relieved to learn
about the release of its other colleagues."
Gunmen linked to al Qaeda factions operating in the Sahel
and Sahara zone have kidnapped people in Niger and taken them to
neighbouring Mali in the past, though they usually target
Westerners for ransom payments.
The threat of kidnapping has slowed investment in the
country, the top supplier of uranium to France's nuclear power
industry. French firm Areva delayed the planned start
up of its Imouraren mine in Niger after seven of its workers
were kidnapped in 2010.
Unidentified gunmen kidnapped the six aid workers last
month, who included four citizens of Niger and one from Chad,
from the town of Dakoro in central Niger overnight on Oct. 14.
A government official said the five freed aid workers had
arrived in the western Nigerien village of Yassan, near the Mali
border, during the night on Friday.
"According to them, they were being held in northern Mali
and one of their colleagues died after sustaining a gunshot
wound," the official said, asking not to be named.
The Islamist takeover of the north of Mali has created a
security vacuum, opening up a safe haven for extremists and
organised crime groups in the Sahara desert.
Representatives from Niger's uranium exploration companies
met President Mamadou Issoufou late on Friday to ask for tighter
security in the north.
"We explained all the difficulties we are facing in our work
as a result of the security conditions," said Ibrahim Alasso,
speaking on behalf of the companies.
(Additional reporting and writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing
by Andrew Osborn)