* Niger top supplier of uranium to French nuclear industry
* Kidnapping threat has slowed investment
By Abdoulaye Massalatchi
NIAMEY, Nov 3 Five African aid workers freed on
Saturday after nearly three weeks as hostages in the Sahara
desert said they were relieved to be back with their families in
Niger and that their captors did not mistreat them.
A sixth aid worker - who was also kidnapped - was shot
during the abduction in central Niger on Oct. 14 and later died
of his wounds, they said.
"It is a feeling of joy and satisfaction now that we have
been able to rejoin our families and friends, but there is a
sadness as well, the loss of one of our colleagues," said Garba
Yaye Issa, one of the aid workers, at a news conference in
Niger's capital Niamey, hours after being released.
"We don't know where we were during our captivity. During
that time, we were not mistreated either mentally or physically.
We don't know who abducted us, but they spoke Arab as well as
Tamashek and Hausa," he said.
Niger Defence Minister Karidio Mahamadou told Reuters he
suspected the kidnappers belonged to an al Qaeda-linked group
called MUJWA, which along with Ansar Dine has taken control of
about two-thirds of Mali's north since a coup in March.
"The kidnappers were from MUJWA, no doubt," Mahamadou said.
"Up to now, though, we have seen no claim of responsibility."
Gunmen kidnapped the six aid workers, who included five
citizens of Niger and one from Chad, from the town of Dakoro in
central Niger overnight on Oct. 14.
Officials said they believe the group were driven to a
region of neighbouring Mali now in the hands of Islamists.
Gunmen linked to al Qaeda factions operating in the Sahel
and Sahara zone have kidnapped people in Niger and taken them to
Mali in the past, though they usually target Westerners for
ransom payments.
The aid group that employed most of the kidnapped aid
workers, BEFEN - which seeks to help women and children in the
impoverished state - called the kidnapping and the death of
worker Aime Soulembaye "an unjustifiable tragedy".
It said he was shot during the kidnapping and later died of
his wounds, and it was now seeking to recover the body.
"We don't know the motivations of the kidnappers, but our
concern at the moment is to repatriate the body of our deceased
colleague and we pray for help and support in doing that," said
BEFEN coordinator Sani Sayadi.
The Islamist takeover of the north of Mali has created a
security vacuum and opened up a safe haven for extremists and
organised crime groups in the Sahara desert.
The threat of kidnapping has slowed investment in Niger, the
top supplier of uranium to France's nuclear power industry.
French firm Areva delayed the planned start up of its
Imouraren mine in Niger after seven of its workers were
kidnapped in 2010.
Representatives from Niger's uranium exploration companies
met President Mamadou Issoufou late on Friday to ask for tighter
security in the northern desert.
"We explained all the difficulties we are facing in our work
as a result of the security conditions," said Ibrahim Alasso,
speaking on behalf of the companies.
