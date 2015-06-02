GENEVA, June 2 An epidemic of meningitis has
killed 545 people in Niger, out of 8,234 people who caught the
disease, but has now peaked, the World Health Organization said
on Tuesday.
The WHO had said that the epidemic was worrying and
unprecedented because it was a strain not normally found in
Africa and the appropriate vaccine was in short supply. In early
May, cases were tripling every two weeks.
But the number of new cases slowed in the second half of May
amid a vaccination campaign in affected areas.
The spread of the disease peaked in the week to May 10, when
there were 2,189 cases and 132 deaths. In the last week of the
month there were 264 cases and 8 deaths, WHO spokesman Cory
Couillard said in an emailed response to Reuters.
Meningitis is common across the "meningitis belt" from
Senegal to Ethiopia in the dry season between December and June.
A 2009 outbreak caused more than 80,000 cases, and more than
200,000 cases, including 20,000 deaths, in 1996-1997.
In January-April this year, 17 countries reported a total of
11,838 cases and 910 deaths, according to a WHO report published
on Sunday. Among them, Niger, Ghana and Nigeria registered
"epidemics" of the disease, the report said.
The WHO declares disease outbreaks to be epidemics if they
clearly exceed usual expectations in the community and the
period in which they occur, triggering stronger measures to stop
the spread of the disease.
