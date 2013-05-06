NIAMEY May 6 A Nigerian fighter jet taking part
in military operations against al Qaeda-linked Islamic militants
in Mali crashed in western Niger, killing its two crew, Niger
and Nigerian officials said on Monday.
The incident marked the first casualties in Mali for
Nigerian troops, which form the largest contingent in a West
African regional force participating in the French-led campaign
to drive Islamist rebels from the country's desert north.
Air Commodore Yusuf Anas, spokesman for the Nigerian Air
Force, said the plane was an Alpha jet stationed in Niger as
part of a Nigerian squadron supporting the mission in Mali.
"An investigation is going on to find out what happened.
They were on a normal routine flight about 60 km (37 miles) west
of Niamey when something happened," Anas told Reuters.
Asked if there was any evidence of anti-aircraft fire, he
said: "We don't know but it was inside Nigerien territory."
A Niger security source said the jet crashed near Dargol in
the Tillabery region which borders Mali.
"The plane was not shot at. It was not in enemy territory so
for now we are looking at maybe a mechanical problem," another
security official from Niger, who asked not to be identified,
said.
