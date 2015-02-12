NIAMEY Feb 12 Niger has made a new crude oil
discovery estimated at about 43 million barrels in its Bilma
field, the president of the West African nation said on late
Wednesday.
A major uranium miner but one of Africa's poorest nations,
Niger started pumping oil in 2011 from its Agadem bloc, a joint
project with China National Petroleum Company (CNPC).
Mahamadou Issoufou said the Bilma reserves will be exploited
in the same framework as Agadem. Reserves at Agadem, some 1,600
km (1,000 miles) east of the capital Niamey, have been estimated
at over 650 million barrels.
An official at Niger's oil ministry told Reuters on Monday
that crude from Bilma will be transported to Agadem. From there
it will also be shipped through a pipeline under construction
which will link to the Chad-Cameroon pipeline.
Niger has signed deals with both Cameroon and Chad which
will allow it to export crude from Agadem to Cameroon's Atlantic
coast. The pipeline is expected to be completed by the third
quarter of 2016, the official said.
