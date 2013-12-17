NIAMEY Dec 17 Niger intends to start exporting
crude oil to international markets from 2016, President
Mahamadou Issoufou said in a state broadcast late on Tuesday.
"The government has been instructed to accelerate the
construction of the pipeline to export crude oil from 2016," he
said, without giving further details.
Niger has previously expressed interest in exporting oil via
a pipeline linking its neighbor Chad to the Atlantic Ocean via
Cameroon but had not given a timeframe.
Poor, landlocked and uranium-rich Niger became an oil
producer in 2011 when it began pumping around 20,000 barrels per
day from the Agadem field in the country's east.
Output has so far been used for the local Soraz refinery
co-owned by the government and China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC).
Last month, CNPC was awarded a second operating permit in
Agadem, which the government says contains 1 billion barrels of
oil.