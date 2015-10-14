NIAMEY Oct 14 Niger hopes to increase production of crude oil more than three- fold in the next three years as the China National Petroleum Corp ramps up output for export, the deputy budget minister said on Wednesday.

Output should rise to nearly 70,000 barrels of crude per day by 2018 from under 20,000 barrels now, Deputy Budget Minister Mohamed Boucha said, once a pipeline built by CNPC comes on-line by the end of 2016. The pipeline will carry crude from the landlocked West African country to a terminal in Cameroon.

Boucha told parliament that a planned production rise between 2016 and 2018, combined with an estimated price per barrel of $65.50, would boost state revenues in one of the world's poorest countries.

"The start of crude oil production destined for export will make production pass from 18 million barrels in 2017 (roughly 50,000 barrels a day) to 25.2 million barrels (70,000 barrels per day) in 2018," the minister said, presenting Niger's 2016-2018 spending plan.

All of Niger's current crude output is processed at the CNPC-operated Soraz refinery. The pipeline will allow it to export crude and sharply increase its production.

Boucha forecast on Tuesday that Niger's economic growth would slow next year to 5.8 percent from 6.9 percent in 2015.

The International Monetary Fund said in September that growth in Niger's gross domestic product would ease to 4.4 percent this year because of a decline in mining and oil production and low agricultural output, then pick up in the following three years.

Niger became an oil producer in 2011 through a $5 billion exploration and development agreement with CNPC for the Agadem zone in the east. The Chinese company also owns 60 percent of the Soraz refinery. Niger owns the remaining stake.

Crude exports should not be affected by a dispute that has led CNPC to block shipments from the refinery. The dispute involves the price CNPC pays for crude, which was set at $57 per barrel in July. That is well above current world crude prices - Brent crude sold on Wednesday for around $49 a barrel . (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Larry King)