NIAMEY Dec 12 Niger will audit its electoral
register ahead of a presidential election in February 2016
following demands from opposition parties, Prime Minister Brigi
Rafini said on state television.
The decision is a victory for parties opposed to President
Mahamadou Issoufou who is favourite to win a second five-year
term in the election and it could relieve political tensions in
the Sahelian country.
"Some representatives of political parties wanted an audit
of certain aspects of the register. We have agreed for a team to
define the terms of the audit by Dec. 18 at the latest," Prime
Minister Brigi Rafini said late on Friday.
"The register, once it is finalised, will be a consensus
document that will permit us to move towards a peaceful, calm
and transparent election."
The independent national electoral commission rejected a
separate request from the opposition to hold local elections,
set for May, before the presidential and legislative polls.
Niger's main opposition party has chosen as its candidate
former prime minister Seyni Oumarou, who came second at the last
election.
A third candidate, opposition leader Hama Amadou, flew back
to the country on Nov. 14 and was arrested on charges of
suspected involvement in a baby trafficking scheme.
Issoufou is a Western ally in the fight against Islamist
militants in West Africa including Boko Haram and the ruling
Niger Party for Democracy and Socialism expects him to win in
the first round.
Niger is a member of a regional grouping of states fighting
Boko Haram and has declared a state of emergency in its
southeastern Diffa region due to numerous cross-border attacks
from Nigeria in recent months.
