NIAMEY Dec 8 Protesters burned tyres and
ransacked buildings in Niger's second-biggest city, Zinder, on
Thursday, police said, continuing three days of violent
demonstrations linked to high fuel prices.
At least two people have been killed in the clashes, which
started after authorities detained an activist who organised a
protest over high fuel prices on Nov. 28, during the opening
ceremony of Niger's new oil refinery.
"Lots of people have come out, armed with batons among other
things, some of them students, and they've burned down the local
Ecobank branch. They are moving in small groups and they have
even ransacked a police station and several businesses," a
police official said, asking not to be named.
Niger's government called for calm in a televised address
late on Wednesday after a student was killed when he was hit on
the head by a tear gas canister and a woman was killed by a
stray bullet while standing at her front door.
"What has happened will not go unpunished," government
spokesman Marou Amadou said on state television. "Niger needs
peace and stability."
Residents of the impoverished West African state, which
started oil production and opened the Zinder refinery to process
it last month, complain that fuel is unaffordable.
The new refinery was meant to bring prices down, but the
government said this week it would have to sell off stockpiles
of imported fuel before the cheaper fuel from the plant went on
the market.
President Issoufou Mahamadou was elected in March in polls
organised by a military junta that had toppled Mamadou Tandja in
2009.
