NIAMEY, June 16 An inquiry into shooting at a
military police academy in Niger's capital Niamey found no
evidence of an attack on the camp, suggesting it could have been
an over-reaction by nervous guards, the foreign minister said on
Sunday.
Niger's government had said its security forces had repelled
an overnight assault by gunmen on the academy on Tuesday,
stoking concerns over an Islamist threat in the West African
nation.
The incident followed a June 1 assault on a prison in the
capital, during which more than 20 prisoners escaped including
several Islamists, and twin suicide bombings at a French-run
uranium mine and military barracks in Niger's desert north in
May.
"An investigation was not able to establish if anyone opened
fire (on the camp)," Foreign Minister Mohamed Bazoum told Anfani
radio. "There was no trace of bullet holes or cases. Nothing."
Bazoum said that with tensions running high and Niamey
plunged into darkness for weeks by a problem with electricity
supply from Nigeria, the panic could have been triggered by a
guard seeing a distant silhouette of an unknown figure.
On Wednesday, Defence Minister Mahamadou Karidjo said at
least three motorcyclists had opened fire on a guardpost at the
academy the previous evening while two men had attempted to
scale the outer wall before escaping in a 4x4 vehicle.
Residents had reported sporadic gunfire for around an hour
around the military base. Military police combed the
neighbourhood but were unable to locate any of the attackers.
"It was said there were people on motorbikes and in vehicles
but the inquiry produced nothing consistent," Bazoum said.
He said Niger was reinforcing its policing and intelligence
forces but could not prevent all militants attacks on its soil.
Niger deployed 650 troops in neighbouring Mali in a
French-led campaign that ousted Islamist rebels who seized the
northern two-thirds of the country last year. Niger's
participation prompted threats of reprisals by al Qaeda-linked
groups.
The assault on the Niamey prison killed two guards and freed
22 prisoners including Alassane Ould Mohamed, serving a 20-year
sentence for the murder of four Saudi Arabians and an American.
The Islamist attack on the Areva mine in Arlit
and the barracks in Agadez, which killed 25 people, was claimed
by the MUJWA group that seized part of north Mali last year and
the Mulathameen brigade of veteran jihadist Mokhtar Belmokhtar.
