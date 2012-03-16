NIAMEY, March 16 Niger is facing
difficulties stocking and exporting excess refined crude
products from its newly constructed Zinder refinery due to lack
of storage facilities and regulations on the sale and export of
the products, officials said on Friday.
The problem has forced shutdowns of the 20,000 bpd refinery,
a joint venture with China National Petroleum Corporation
(CNPC), several times since it started operating in November.
New crude-producer Niger created a national petroleum
products company Sonidep responsible for marketing the West
African nation's refined products, with 7,000 bpd going to the
domestic market and 13,000 bpd destined for exports.
"Because Sonidep is having difficulties lifting the entire
volume agreed, we have been sometimes forced to shut down
operations," Ibrahim Belko, deputy director-general of the
Zinder refinery company (Soraz), said during a meeting with
Niger's lawmakers.
"It must be said that these stoppages are leading to huge
financial losses for the refinery and are also exposing us to
the risks of a fire accident," Belko said.
"Sonidep is our only client. While they have been able to
lift products for domestic consumption as planned each month,
something must be done about the export market, and soon," he
said.
Niger's state television said on Thursday, citing Belko,
that the refinery had lost 8 billion CFA francs ($15.94
million)in February.
Sonidep's spokesman Ibrahim Maman Moutari, said the firm's
problems stemmed from the lack of regulations governing the sale
and export of petroleum products in Niger.
"We cannot just take fuel and go sell it like that on the
international market," Moutari said.
"Export is already a new activity for us, and this requires
us to adapt to the environment, and therefore regulations around
it," he said, adding that authorities were currently drafting
regulations needed to be able carry out exports.
Niger, already a top uranium producer, became one of
Africa's newest oil producers in November with the inauguration
of the Soraz refinery, a $5 billion joint venture with CNPC near
Zinder, some 900 km (560 miles) east of the capital Niamey.
The 20,000 barrel-per-day capacity refinery, 60 percent-owned
by CNPC and 40 percent by Niger, is fed entirely by oil from the
newly-launched Agadem oilfield a further 700 km east.
($1 = 501.8610 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Bate Felix)