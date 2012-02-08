NIAMEY Feb 8 Niger has given a pay rise
to tens of thousands of civil servants and cut the price of
water and electricity in an effort to stave off social unrest in
one of Africa's poorest nations, the government said.
President Mahamadou Issoufou promised the changes during the
election campaign last year, and the government held months of
talks with unions.
"We hope the agreement that has been signed will guarantee
long-term social peace for us and allow the government to work
in peace and quiet on its programme to re-launch the country,"
government spokesman Marou Amadou said on state television late
on Tuesday.
Niger is a major exporter of uranium and has just started
producing oil, but it remains one of the world's poorest nations
and, perched on the edge of the Sahara, suffers repeated food
crises.
It has avoided widespread protests, but demonstrations broke
out in December in its second-largest town, Zinder, over the
price of fuel produced at a new oil refinery there, underscoring
tensions over the cost of living.
Issoufou won a March 2011 election, ending a year of
military rule following the ouster of former President Mamdou
Tandja.
Some 40,000 civil servants will see a 5-10 percent increase
in their salaries, according to a government statement.
Low-end electricity users will see their electricity bills
slashed by about 25 percent to 59.45 CFA francs ($0.12) per
kilowatt hour (kWh). Meanwhile, the cost of water for domestic
consumers will be cut by 5 percent.
The government did not say how much the reforms would cost
it.
($1 = 495.3610 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Addoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by David Lewis;
Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Alessandra Rizzo)