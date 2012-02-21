* Areva mine would more than double Niger output
* Kidnappings, Fukushima raised uncertainty over project
* Government says happy with new uranium extraction price
By Abdoulaye Massalatchi
NIAMEY, Feb 21 Areva's Imouraren uranium
mining project in Niger will likely start production in 2014
after delays caused by kidnappings of foreign workers in the
country's north, mines minister Omar Hamidou Tchiana said on
Tuesday.
Tchiana added that a deal reached with partners last week
raising the country's extraction price of uranium to 73,000 CFA
francs ($150) per kilogram from 70,000 CFA/kg would provide a
boost to the West African state's economy.
"The Imouraren project is going well and is following its
schedule. There was an interruption after the events that you
are aware of, but we have strong reason to believe that
production will start in 2014," he said on state television.
The Imouraren mine, which is being developed by French
nuclear company Areva, was meant to start producing
in 2012, but work was suspended after seven Areva workers were
kidnapped in the northern area of Arlit in 2010.
Al Qaeda's north African wing, which operates in the
impoverished nation's vast desert, claimed responsibility for
the kidnappings and later released three of the hostages.
Development of the mine also fell into question after Japan
suffered earthquakes and a deadly tsunami in 2011 that triggered
meltdowns and a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima
Daiichi plant, fanning public safety fears worldwide.
Areva has said the mine will start in 2013 or 2014.
The mine is meant to boost Niger's uranium output by 5,000
tonnes per year and make it the world's second-largest exporter
of the nuclear fuel. Niger produced some 4,000 tonnes of uranium
in 2011, all from Areva mines already in operation.
"The world needs more and more electricity and today the
cheapest power is nuclear," Tchiana said.
Tchiana added the government's agreement last week with
partners including Areva to raise the extraction price of
uranium was good news for the country's economy, adding the
accord also required producers to pay in euros instead of in the
local CFA franc currency.
"This is the biggest breakthrough in the negotiations and
will have an impact on the economy and especially the trade
balance of the country," he said.
The CFA franc, used in 14 West and Central African
countries, is pegged to the euro at 655.967 CFA per euro.
Tchiana said a separate uranium mine operation is currently
being developed by Somina, a joint venture between China's SinoU
and the state, with 700 tonnes per year of output seen starting
up later this year.
($1 = 494.4270 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Richard
Valdmanis; editing by David Lewis; editing by Keiron Henderson)