NIAMEY/WASHINGTON Oct 20 An unarmed U.S. Reaper
drone crashed on landing at the main airport in the capital of
Niger on Monday, damaging the runway but causing no injuries,
airport sources in Niger and the U.S. Air Force said.
Washington deployed unarmed surveillance drones in Niger
after a French-led military operation in 2013 destroyed an al
Qaeda enclave in neighbouring northern Mali.
Supported by some 120 U.S. military personnel, they operate
from a base outside the capital Niamey, though the United States
is considering moving the operation to Agadez, 750 km (460
miles) northeast of Niamey.
Two airport sources in Niger who declined to be identified
said the drone crashed on its return from a surveillance
mission. The private Anfani radio station said the crash
occurred between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
An unarmed MQ-9 Reaper drone made a hard landing and damaged
the runway at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey
causing no injuries, said a U.S. Air Force official.
"The U.S. government is working closely with the government
of Niger to secure the scene and mitigate inconveniences caused
by the incident," the official said. The official did not give a
cause for the crash and said it was being investigated.
