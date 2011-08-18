NIAMEY Aug 18 Niger's main workers' union and a
collective of rights groups have called for the country not to
renew Veolia Water's contract to oversee the
production, sale and distribution of water in the country due to
a row over price hikes.
Having worked in the country since 2001, Veolia is in talks
with the West African nation's government to renew its contract,
which ran out in May. But they are facing growing resistance due
to a hike in the price, which came into effect in July.
Veolia operates in Niger through a subsidiary called SEEN.
The government is responsible for investing in infrastructure
and setting water prices.
"We are calling for SEEN to be nationalised and Veolia to
leave," the CDTN, Niger's main workers' union, said in a letter
published on Thursday.
"We think the rise in the price of water per cubic metre is
unacceptable and we demand that the move is cancelled so as not
to provoke any social problems," the union added.
A grouping of human rights groups, which has backed the
union's calls, said price rises were inopportune as they came at
a time of high costs for food and fuel.
Niger has not seen any widespread protests over the rising
cost of living but it is one of Africa's poorest nations. It
relies on imports and is frequently hit by drought.
The government has said that higher consumer prices for
water are needed as part of efforts to push through reforms and
pay back concessional loans to donors.
The percentage of homes with access to drinking water has
risen from 64 percent to nearly 74 percent over the last decade,
according to official statistics.
