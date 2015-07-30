UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, July 30 Nigeria's 7up Bottling company reported a 9.6 percent drop in first quarter pretax profit to 2.44 billion naira ($12 million) versus the same period a year earlier.
Gross earnings for the period from April to June however rose to 23.14 billion naira against 21.03 billion naira in the previous year, the company said in a statement, adding that cost of sales rose to 15.39 billion naira from 13.40 billion naira.
($1 = 198.9800 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.