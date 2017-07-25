FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 25, 2017 / 4:00 PM / a day ago

Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - 9mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed Citigroup and South Africa's Standard Bank to manage a sale process for the telecoms company and has received interest from three investors, a banking source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The banking source said India's Bharti Airtel, which already has a presence in Nigeria, has expressed interest in acquiring its rival.

Britain's Vodafone and French telecom group Orange have also shown interest, the source said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.