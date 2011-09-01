LAGOS, Sept 1 Nigeria's Access Bank
said on Thursday it planned to spend 50 billion naira ($323
million)to recapitalise rescued rival Intercontinental Bank
and combine both businesses within 12 months of the
merger.
Access Bank and Intercontinental said in a statement to
shareholders from which it is seeking approval for the deal that
the combined entity remain listed on the Nigerian Stock
Exchange, and that they expected to complete the transaction by
sept 30.
It said the capital injection will take Intercontinental
over the regulatory 10 percent minimum capital adequacy levels.
The bank said on Monday it would seek shareholders approval
to acquire a 75 percent stake in Intercontinental, drawing on 53
billion Nigerian naira it had raised in 2007 to fund the
transaction.
($1 = 154.785 Nigerian Nairas)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)