* Access to buy 75 percent of Intercontinental
* Interco shareholders get 10 pct of Access
* Access shareholders face dilution of 4-6 pct
* Three failed banks nationalised last month
(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Sept 1 Nigeria's Access Bank
said on Thursday it will spend 50 billion naira ($323 million)
to acquire a 75 percent stake in rescued rival Intercontinental
Bank and combine both firms' operations within 12
months of the merger.
Access Bank is the first of four lenders to announce plans
on how it intends to integrate with a rescued bank after signing
merger agreements in July, a move long-suffering shareholders
hope marks the beginning of the end of the banking crisis.
Nigeria's Access Bank rose 2.33 percent to 5.70
naira ($0.037), bucking a downward trend on the local bourse,
which shed 1 percent.
Access chief executive, Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede told a
conference call the combined Access Bank would become one of the
top three lenders by assets in the country, developing a network
of over 500 branches after the merger.
"Access has critically analysed inorganic growth
opportunities as they have arisen ... the transaction enhances
our retail banking offering and extensively increases our
distribution platform," Aig-Imokhuede said.
He said the capital injection will take Intercontinental
over the regulatory 10 percent minimum capital adequacy levels.
Shareholders of both institutions will need to vote on the
merger at the end of the month, he said. The combined entity
will remain listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, he said,
adding that he expected to complete the transaction by Sept. 30.
Aig-Imokhuede said shareholders in Intercontinental Bank
will own 10 percent of the merged entity, with AMCON, the
government "bad bank" created to recapitalise nine rescued banks
in 2009, getting 15 percent.
"The dilution effect of the transaction on Access
shareholders will be ... at best case 4 percent and at worst
case 6 percent ... after the merger," he told a conference call
with investors.
He said that Intercontinental shareholders would retain one
share for every seven they own as part of a consolidation deal
ahead of the merger.
Those who do not want to become Access shareholders would
get a payout of 2.75 naira per seven shares, or per consolidated
share, he said.
The central bank bailed out the nine lenders in 2009 for $4
billion because auditors deemed them to be so poorly capitalised
that they posed a systemic risk to sub-Saharan Africa's
second-largest economy.
The banks were poorly managed and were overexposed to the
capital and oil markets during the global financial crisis.
AMCON said last month it expects five of the nine banks that
were bailed out to call extraordinary general meetings by Sept.
30, so shareholders can vote on recapitalisation deals signed
with investors.
Three of the other banks rescued in 2009 were nationalised
this month after they failed to show an ability to recapitalise.
($1 = 154.785 Nigerian Naira)
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Jon Loades-Carter)