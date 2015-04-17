LAGOS, April 17 Nigeria's Access Bank's first quarter pretax profit rose 23 percent to 16.5 billion naira from year ago, the top tier lender said on Friday.

Access Bank did not give a reason for the rise in pretax profit. Gross earnings rose by 18.5 percent to 245.2 billion naira during the period to end-March, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)