LAGOS, March 22 Nigeria's Access Bank
expect its loan book to increase by 10 percent this
year, lower than the 25 percent growth achieved last year, the
bank said on Tuesday.
The top tier lender said it had also forecast growth of 10
percent last year, but that estimate was exceeded due to
increased on-lending activities. In 2014, loan growth was 39
percent, it said in a presentation.
Access Bank expects to increase its focus on asset quality
this year, while pursuing an increase in loans in line with its
outlook. It expects return on average equity (ROE) to hit 22
percent this year, up from 20.4 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)