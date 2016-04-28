(Removes reference in 1st paragraph to shareholder approval)

LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's Access Bank plans to register a 100 billion naira ($500 million) bond programme but will only issue the debt if market conditions are right, its chief executive said.

Herbert Wigwe told analysts on Thursday he wanted to be able to raise debt in the local market but pricing was key.

"We want to find ourselves in a position where we can continue to strengthen our balance sheet once market conditions permit," he said.

Last year the top tier commercial lender raised 42 billion naira from existing shareholders to fund expansion and lending, less than the 53 billion naira it had sought.

Earlier spokesperson Busola Osilaja said shareholders had voted at a meeting on Wednesday to support the bank's plan to raise debt through either a public offering or a private placement.

($1 = 198.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)