LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's Access Bank
plans to register a 100 billion naira ($500 million)
bond programme but will only issue the debt if market conditions
are right, its chief executive said.
Herbert Wigwe told analysts on Thursday he wanted to be able
to raise debt in the local market but pricing was key.
"We want to find ourselves in a position where we can
continue to strengthen our balance sheet once market conditions
permit," he said.
Last year the top tier commercial lender raised 42 billion
naira from existing shareholders to fund expansion and lending,
less than the 53 billion naira it had sought.
Earlier spokesperson Busola Osilaja said shareholders had
voted at a meeting on Wednesday to support the bank's plan to
raise debt through either a public offering or a private
placement.
($1 = 198.55 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)