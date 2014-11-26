JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 Nigeria's Access Bank
does not expect the naira's devaluation to have a
significant impact on its business as most of its dollar
facilities have been loaned to clients generating foreign
currencies, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Nigeria's central bank devalued the naira by 8
percent and raised interest rates by 100 basis points on
Tuesday, hoping to stem losses to its foreign reserves from
defending the currency against weaker oil prices.
"It is little or nothing in terms of the implications to my
financials just because of where my lending is," Chief Executive
Herbert Wigwe told Reuters in an interview in Johannesburg.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Louise Heavens)