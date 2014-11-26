* Nigeria devalued currency by 8 pct this week
* Devaluation likely to hit demand for bank's rights issue
(Adds expansion plans)
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 Nigeria's Access Bank
does not expect to take a hit from the naira's
devaluation, its chief executive said on Wednesday, because many
of its customers are generating revenues in foreign currencies.
However, the devaluation will probably dampen foreign
investor demand for Access Bank's 68 billion naira ($385
million) rights issue, Chief Executive Herbert Wigwe told
Reuters.
He added that falling oil prices would also lessen appetite
for the issue from Nigeria's fourth-largest lender.
Local investors are expected to help plug any hole and the
bank still anticipates raising an "acceptable portion" of the
total, Wigwe said in an interview in Johannesburg.
Nigeria's central bank devalued the naira by 8
percent and raised interest rates by 100 basis points on
Tuesday, hoping to stem foreign reserves losses from defending
the currency against weaker oil prices.
"It is little or nothing in terms of the implications to my
financials just because of where my lending is," Wigwe said,
noting that customers generating revenue in other currencies
were less exposed to a weaker naira.
Domestic interest rates are likely to rise by 200 basis
points and hurt lending to the manufacturing and trade business
sectors, he said.
Wigwe said the bank had also been cleared of any wrongdoing
after a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into
the freezing of its share price in September.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange suspended the shares for a week
after Access Bank applied to the bourse arguing that information
on its capital raising was not publicly available and that it
wanted to avoid speculation in its shares.
Wigwe said Access, which has operations in nine countries
and a representative office in China, was evaluating the
business case for expansion into Mozambique, Kenya and Tanzania.
The bank expanded into retail operations after the
acquisition of failed Intercontinental Bank, which gave it seven
million customers. Wigwe said he hoped to have 25 million users
signed on by 2017 to diversify funding.
Access shares are down 18 percent so far this year in line
with the Nigerian index's 16 percent decline.
(1 US dollar = 176.8000 Nigerian naira)
(Editing by Keith Weir)