LAGOS Aug 25 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Monday its half-year pretax profit rose to 27.1 billion naira ($167.3 million), up 3.85 percent from 26.1 billion naira a year ago.

Revenue rose 15.2 percent to 117.93 billion naira in the six months period to June 30, the bank said in a filing with Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Access Bank declared an interim dividend of 0.25 naira each, the same amount it paid a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 162.03 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)