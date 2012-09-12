LAGOS, Sept 12 Nigeria's Access Bank's pre-tax profit for the half year to June jumped 143.08 percent to 30.07 billion naira ($190.50 million), from 12.37 billion naira last year, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gross earnings rose to 108.75 billion in the same period, compared with 53.65 billion last year.

Access Bank, which acquired rescued rival Intercontinental Bank has proposed an interim dividend of 0.25 naira per share to its shareholders. Its shares rose 3.78 percent on the local bourse to 9.04 naira on Wednesday. ($1 = 157.85 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)