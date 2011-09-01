Sept 1 Nigeria's Nigeria's Access Bank said on Thursday that shareholders in rescued rival Intercontinental Bank will own 10 percent of the merged entity after the two banks merge at the end of this month.

Speaking in a conference call to investors, Access CEO Aigboje Aig Imokhuede also said that ANCOM, the government "bad bank" created to recapitalise nine rescued banks in 2009, would get 15 percent of it.

Access said earlier in the day it planned to spend 50 billion naira ($323 million) to recapitalise the rescued lender and acquire a 75 percent stake in it, taking it over the regulatory 10 percent minimum capital adequacy levels.

It would combine both businesses within 12 months of the merger and it would remain listed on the Nigeria stock exchange. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)