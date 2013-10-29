LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit fell 9 percent to 35.08 billion naira ($221 million), from 38.54 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Gross earnings declined by 4 percent to 154.43 billion naira in the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with 160.39 billion naira the previous year, the top tier bank said. ($1 = 158.55 naira)