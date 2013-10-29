BRIEF-Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes
LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit fell 9 percent to 35.08 billion naira ($221 million), from 38.54 billion naira in the same period a year ago.
Gross earnings declined by 4 percent to 154.43 billion naira in the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with 160.39 billion naira the previous year, the top tier bank said. ($1 = 158.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior notes
* Morningstar inc - appointed kunal kapoor, company's chief executive officer, as interim chief financial officer effective march 10, 2017