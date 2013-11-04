BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LAGOS Nov 4 Nigerian bank Access Bank has raised $100 million in seven-year international bilateral debt priced below its Eurobond yield of 7.25 percent, to bolster its capital base, outgoing chief executive said on Monday.
Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede said Access Bank, and that the Tier II debt would help to increase the bank's capital adequacy ratio to 20 percent by year-end, up from 18 percent as at its nine-month period to September. The bank would not need to issue any equity, he said.
Aig-Imokhuede will retire as chief executive of the bank at the end of the year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Jane Merriman)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.