BRIEF-HOV Services approves business combination with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
LAGOS, March 16 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Friday its pre-tax profit rose 25.56 percent to 20.3 billion naira ($128.6 million) in 2011, compared with 16.16 billion naira the previous year.
The bank last October completed the acquisition of rival lender Intercontinental Bank, one of nine banks rescued in a $4 billion 2009 bailout, and it merged operations of the two.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of 38 classes from 14 FirstMac RMBS transactions. All transactions are backed by pools of conforming Australian residential mortgages sourced directly or through third-party introducers. The mortgages were originated in the name of nominee companies on behalf of the trustee, FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd, and sold to the various trusts through
* Entered into agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) to enable purchase of ordinary shares by Credit Suisse, acting as principal