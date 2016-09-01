LAGOS, Sept 1 Nigeria's aviation authority on
Thursday rejected suggestions that some of the country's
airlines were set to close after two carriers suspended flights
indefinitely.
Airlines in Nigeria, which is in its first recession for
more than 20 years because of the effects of a slump in oil
revenues, have experienced fuel shortages in the
last few months because the supply of dollars needed to pay for
refined oil products has dried up.
The fuel shortages have caused an increase in cancellations
and delays to flights across Africa's most populous nation.
In a statement on its website, airline Aero Contractors
carried a statement in which it said all of its scheduled
flights were "temporarily suspended" from September 1.
Four years ago, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria
(AMCON), a state-backed "bad bank" established in 2009, took on
more than 132 billion naira ($663 million) of debts from 12
Nigerian airlines which included Aero.
Another airline, First Nation, also said that it had
suspended its flights.
"The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has dismissed
sundry claims that some airlines are winding down their
operations," said Muhtar Usman, its director general.
"On the contrary, these airlines are merely suspending their
operations temporarily to enable them to undertake certain
operational overhaul and strengthen their overall operational
outlay," he added.
He said Aero Contractors only had "one serviceable
aircraft", which contravened the aviation authority's rules
which state that the minimal acceptable number is three planes
and meant a suspension was needed until other aircraft arrived.
Usman said First Nation was undergoing an engine replacement
programme for one of its aircraft and another of its planes was
due for mandatory maintenance.
"In these circumstances these airlines clearly cannot
continue to undertake schedule operations, hence the inevitable
recourse to self regulatory suspension," he said.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Richard Balmforth)